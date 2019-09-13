Home

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Braulio Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Braulio Montoya Martinez


1940 - 2019
Braulio Montoya Martinez Obituary
Braulio Montoya Martinez FORT WORTH -- Braulio M. Martinez, 79 of Los Fresnos, Texas passed away September 10, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 Biggers Funeral Home. Braulio was born March 25, 1940 in Monte Alto, Texas to Filiberto Martinez and Dora Montoya Martinez. He married Tola Sanchez on July 12, 1969 in Los Fresnos, Texas and worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 34 years. Braulio was very active in the Los Fresnos community. He was a member of the Lions Club, worked with the Athletic Boosters Club, served as President of the Housing Authority, and was voted into the Los Fresnos School Board. Braulio's most memorable community contribution was as Little League football and baseball Coach. Braulio loved his wife, children, cherished his grandkids, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. SURVIVORS: wife, Tola S. Martinez; daughters, Melissa Yvonne Martinez, Marissa Yvette Martinez-Collins, and Emily Ann Collins-Mason; son, Christopher Ryan Collins; granddaughters, Micaela Yvonne Collins, Aizlynn N. Mason, and Landry R. Mason; grandsons, Roen Kain Alonso, Kade Joaquin Alonso, Colton H. Mason, and Cooper J. Collins; sons-in-law, Christopher Collins, and Jeremy Mason; nephew, Jose Luis Salvide; nieces, Sara Salvide, Dora Elma Salvide Rouquette, Rosario S. Morales, and Anabel Cosme
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019
