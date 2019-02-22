|
Brence Eric Ellison FORT WORTH -- Brence E. Ellison transitioned from this life to a better life in Glory, on February 14, 2019 with his loving family at his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: high noon, Friday at the Como First Missionary Baptist Church, 5228 Goodman Avenue, Reverend Kenneth Jones pastor, officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Brence Thursday 12 to 8 p.m at Serenity Funerals and Cremations SURVIVORS: wife, Yolanda Brown-Ellison; sons, Brence Ellison, Jr. and Joshua Ellison; mother, Jamesetta Ellison; sister, Paulette William (Juan); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019