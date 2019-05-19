Brenda Ann Brown FORT WORTH -- Brenda Ann Brown, 72, passed away May 12, 2019. Brenda excelled in dramatics, received the State Thespian award and was an honor graduate at Vernon High School. A former member of the St. Andrew Women's Circle and school board member of St. Andrew Parochial School of Fort Worth. Also a long time member and treasurer of Women's Aglow Int'l. Preceded in death by her brother, James Webster Jr. and devoted husband of 47 years, Robert William Brown who cherished her. Brenda and Robert met in his hometown of Rhineland, Texas while working in the Rhineland Co-op Gin. Brenda was an active and involved co-owner of Brown's Awning Co. with her husband for 25 years in addition to raising her daughters and helping to care for her beloved grandchildren. Brenda had traveled the world. She had a great love for the Holy Scriptures; had a beautiful voice and was eagerly awaiting meeting her Heavenly Father. She loved her family and taught them in the Lord. She spent Mother's Day surrounded by family. We will dearly miss her. Brenda Brown was buried along with her husband at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: 3 daughters, Melissa, Amy and Kristi and their families including 8 grandchildren, Mary Katherine, Lilli, Ethan, Will, Rachel, Amelia, Samuel and Jonathan. Also survived by her mother, Peggy Duncan and sister, Sandra.



