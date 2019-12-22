Home

Brenda Beaupre' FORT WORTH--Brenda Beaupre', 55, a loving daughter, mother and grandmommy, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Fort Worth. Brenda was born Feb. 19, 1964, in Fort Worth to Billie Rose and Bob Beaupre'. She was a graduate of Southwest High School in 1982 and became an assistant with her dad in his dental office for 21 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Rose Beaupre', in 2004. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory are father, Bob Beaupre', D.D.S.; daughter, Sonnie Sikes and husband, Chris; granddaughter, the love of her life, Dakota Rose Sikes; and many friends. SERVICE: No service is planned at this time. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations in her memory to the Humane Society of Fort Worth. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019
