Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Brenda C. Robertson Obituary
Brenda C. Robertson WEATHEFORD--On Friday, June 21 2019, Brenda C. Robertson, loving daughter, mother and grandmother, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 53. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A come-and-go celebration of life will be held 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the in her honor. Brenda was born Nov. 1, 1965, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Bobby and Mary Tom Robertson. She was a registered nurse in the Trauma ICU at Texas Heath Fort Worth for 16 years. She has two daughters and a son, Dara Maranne Harbin Blankinship, Robyne Louise (Harbin) Batten, Billy Ray Harbin III. Above all else, Brenda had a passion for taking care of people. She had an infections smile, a compassionate heart and a personality that would light up the room. She considered herself a poker shark and the Dallas Cowboys' #1 fan. Brenda never meet a stranger, and everyone was welcomed into her family. She loved to sing and dance and have a great time everywhere she went. Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy J Robertson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her father, Bobby J Robertson; her mother, Mary Tom Robertson; her brother, Brent A Thompson; her children, Dara and Jacob Blankinship, Robyne and Clint Batten, Billy Harbin and Sarah Hinckley; and her granddaughters, Marley and Rhyley Blankinship.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019
