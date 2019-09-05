|
Brenda J. Tyrone GODLEY--Brenda J. Tyrone, 59, beloved wife, mother, Mimi, sister, and coworker, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Pathway Church. Born July 15, 1960, in Fort Worth, Brenda was the third daughter born to Don Y. and Gwendolyn E. Scott. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, and grandparents. Brenda was a member of Pathway Church in Burleson. She loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing with friends the importance of seeking God's light in our lives. Her famous saying was "Don't worry, I have the man upstairs who will help me take care of this," when diagnosed with lung cancer in 2007. After a long time as a single parent and her daughter's being her best friends, she married her true love, best friend, and caretaker, Samuel J. Tyrone who survives her. She will be forever grateful for his care taking. Brenda was most grateful for her beautiful daughters, Meagan and Kendall, and her grandkids, Anabelle, Kason, and Leighton. She loved them unconditionally and revolved her life around theirs. Brenda began working as a paralegal for the U.S. Small Business Administration in 1991. With hard work and dedication she ended her career there managing legal services of a staff that could range from 50 to over 500 employees. She loved and respected her staff as they did her, as many of them referred to her as "tough" but "fair." SURVIVORS: Her daughters, Meagan C. Seay and partner, Michael Minchew, L. Kendall Frazier and husband, Brandon Frazier; grandkids, Anabelle Grace Seay, Kason Howard Frazier, and Leighton Scott Frazier; husband, Sam Tyrone and his daughter, Cassidy Tyrone; sisters, Becky Stringer and husband, Jerry, Rhonda Scott and husband, Larry; three nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. She is also survived by many friends all over the United States that she met while traveling for the SBA.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019