Brenda Joyce Burdette FORT WORTH--Brenda Joyce Burdette, 61, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Fort Worth peacefully at an area hospital. Brenda was born July 13, 1958, in Norfolk, Va., to a Navy family. She lived throughout the world before starting a family in Paris, Texas, and ultimately residing in Fort Worth. Brenda was a medical transcriptionist for 20 years and concluded her career at Lockheed Martin as a TDA. In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed bowling, competing in pro-am ballroom dancing, and spending time with family. This world has lost a feisty personality but has gained an angel in heaven! Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Ray Lacy; grandson, Jacob Burdette; and mother-in-law, Margie Garrett. SURVIVORS: She leaves her husband of 31 years, Robin Burdette of Fort Worth; mother, Judy Lacy of Greenville; brother, Ray Lacy of Greenville; children, Troy Burdette of Fort Worth, Barbie Burdette of College Station, Brandi Mitchell of Valliant, Okla., Corey Fleming of Dallas; grandchildren, Emily, Kaleigh, Savanna, Mattie, Aaron, Layton, MaKalyn; two great-grandchildren; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020