Brenda Joyce Perry RICHLAND HILLS-Brenda Joyce Perry, 78, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Brenda was born in California, Feb. 26, 1941, to J.D. and Letha Evans Hutson. Brenda graduated from high school in Hico, Texas, and went one year to Tarleton before moving to Fort Worth where she met and married Wayne Perry, and they were blessed with two children. Brenda loved being a housewife and taking care of her family. She was involved in PTA and bowled several years on a league. She dearly loved doing things with her three grandkids. She also, loved taking pictures and scrapbooking. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Letha Hutson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by husband, Wayne Perry; son, Gary W. Perry and wife, Michelle; daughter, Rebecca Cole and Jason White; grandchildren, Ashlee, Johnathan, and Hunter; great-grandchild, Paisley; and countless friends in Texas and North Carolina.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019