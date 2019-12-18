Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Joyce Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Joyce Perry Obituary
Brenda Joyce Perry RICHLAND HILLS-Brenda Joyce Perry, 78, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: New Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Brenda was born in California, Feb. 26, 1941, to J.D. and Letha Evans Hutson. Brenda graduated from high school in Hico, Texas, and went one year to Tarleton before moving to Fort Worth where she met and married Wayne Perry, and they were blessed with two children. Brenda loved being a housewife and taking care of her family. She was involved in PTA and bowled several years on a league. She dearly loved doing things with her three grandkids. She also, loved taking pictures and scrapbooking. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Letha Hutson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by husband, Wayne Perry; son, Gary W. Perry and wife, Michelle; daughter, Rebecca Cole and Jason White; grandchildren, Ashlee, Johnathan, and Hunter; great-grandchild, Paisley; and countless friends in Texas and North Carolina.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -