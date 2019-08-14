|
Brenda Kay Rolf HURST--Brenda "Biggie" Kay Rolf, 69, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Brenda was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Fort Worth. She graduated from Carter-Riverside High School in 1967 before going on to pursue a career as a hair dresser. Brenda also worked in the family real estate business. SURVIVORS: Husband, Michael Rolf; sons, Cory Rolf (Darbie) and Joe Rolf; grandchildren, Maggie, Wyatt, Cate, and Libby; sister, Dee Ann Probst (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019