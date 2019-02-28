Home

Brenda Renee Reed FORT WORTH -- Elder Brenda Ren‚e Reed, 62, was called to direct Heaven's choir on February 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, The First Saint John Cathedral. INTERMENT: Private. WAKE: 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, The First Saint John Cathedral. MEMORIALS: Donations in her honor may be made to The Gregg Pearson Foundation, 2531 Carl Rd., Arlington, TX 76015. Brenda Ren‚e Reed was born on February 7, 1957, to Bobbie Gene Reed and Gracie (Reed) Edwards in Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobbie Reed and stepfather, Hubert Edwards. Ren‚e graduated from Oscar Dean Wyatt High School in 1975, where she was the first-ever African American female drum major. She later attended the University of Houston majoring in music. Ren‚e's gift of music and commitment to Christian service was demonstrated through a lifetime of ministry work with The First Saint John Cathedral, Beth Eden Baptist Church, Charity Church, Daystar Television Network, Fort Worth City-Wide Mass Choir, Greater Mt. Tabor Christian Center, Rivers Flow, and World Harvest in Columbus, OH. She also enjoyed cooking, decorating and watching football. Following a long career with the United States Postal Service, Ren‚e worked as a licensed childcare provider and licensed insurance agent. However, her proudest role was as a grandmother to Levi Stewart, to whom she was affectionately known as "Honey." SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish Ren‚e's memories are: daughter, LaToya "Toy" Stewart (Lee); grandson, Levi Stewart; mother, Gracie Edwards; siblings, Vernia Jean Ervin (Lewis), Michael Reed, Linda Hobbs, Bobby Reed, Rickey Reed, Kevin Reed and Roderick Reed; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
