Brenda Scarbro

January 26, 1941 - November 6, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Brenda N. Scarbro passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Graveside: 10 a.m. Friday, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: One hour prior to service at the graveside.

Brenda was born on January 26, 1941 in Fort Worth to Marshall L. and Gaynell L. Barnes. She grew up in the Poly-Technic area of Fort Worth and resided in Azle for 30 plus years. She worked at Kroger as a Produce Manager for 25 plus years.

Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Arthur E. Scarbro.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Cynthia D. Kuykendall; sons, Arthur D. Scarbro and Gary D. Scarbro and wife, Robin L.; grandchildren, Marshall R. Scarbro, Kevin A. Adkins, Kristin J. Kuykendall, Kristopher J. Kuykendall, John A. Scarbro, Kayla M. Scarbro, Paige N. Scarbro and Garin L. Scarbro; great-granddaughter, Olivia J. Scarbro; brother, Charles Barnes and wife, Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.







