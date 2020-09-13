Brenda SilcoxAugust 14, 1952 - September 10, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Brenda Silcox, 68, passed away September 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on August 14, 1952, to Johnnie and Billie Hurst.Brenda worked tirelessly for various civic causes in support of her late husband, Chuck Silcox, a long time City Council Member. Some of her favored causes included animal welfare, as exemplified by the Animal Care center in his name, and local fire and police services. She was also a long time member of Bridgewood Church of Christ.She is survived by her mother: Billie Hurst; daughters: Bridgett Thurman and her significant other Louis Stephens, and Brandi Loar and her husband Billy; sister: Beverly Fowler and her husband John; grandchildren: Lauren Stephens, Haley Schaeffer, Jacob Schaeffer, Cole Loar, Bubba Loar and his wife Jasamine, Cody Loar, and Ashlyn Ellington and her husband Joey; nephews: Johnny Clay Fowler and his wife Sherri, and Jeff Fowler and his wife Carrie; and great-grandson: Braxton Chatkin; as well as many other loving family members and friends.Visitation will be held at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel on Monday from 6-8. Funeral Services will follow on Tuesday at 1:00 at Bridgewood Church of Christ. Committal will follow at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park