1/1
Brenda Silcox
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Silcox
August 14, 1952 - September 10, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Brenda Silcox, 68, passed away September 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on August 14, 1952, to Johnnie and Billie Hurst.
Brenda worked tirelessly for various civic causes in support of her late husband, Chuck Silcox, a long time City Council Member. Some of her favored causes included animal welfare, as exemplified by the Animal Care center in his name, and local fire and police services. She was also a long time member of Bridgewood Church of Christ.
She is survived by her mother: Billie Hurst; daughters: Bridgett Thurman and her significant other Louis Stephens, and Brandi Loar and her husband Billy; sister: Beverly Fowler and her husband John; grandchildren: Lauren Stephens, Haley Schaeffer, Jacob Schaeffer, Cole Loar, Bubba Loar and his wife Jasamine, Cody Loar, and Ashlyn Ellington and her husband Joey; nephews: Johnny Clay Fowler and his wife Sherri, and Jeff Fowler and his wife Carrie; and great-grandson: Braxton Chatkin; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel on Monday from 6-8. Funeral Services will follow on Tuesday at 1:00 at Bridgewood Church of Christ. Committal will follow at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bridgewood Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
8174513333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Will miss Brenda and our short visits. I’m so sorry and condolences to the family.
Maureen Roberts
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved