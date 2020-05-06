Brenton James Mastronardi FORT WORTH--Brenton James Mastronardi, 48, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after his courageous battle with colon cancer. Brenton's life would seem too short by many, but those who knew him best understand that the quality of his life far exceeded the quantity of time here on earth. His intelligence, exuberance for life, taste for the "finer things" and his humor will be missed by all. Brenton was born March 16, 1972, in Cortland, N.Y., to Benny Mastonardi and Susan Clark Mastronardi. After graduating in 1990 from Cortland Senior High, he continued his athletic career playing soccer and graduating from the University of Buffalo. He then moved permanently to the DFW area to further his education and start his professional career. In 2009 he married Laura Staats and became an amazing stepfather to Ramsey and Regan Sawyer. In 2011 they were blessed with another daughter, Ryan Mastronardi. After Ryan was born, Brenton attained his Ph.D., but given his recent health concerns he was not able to complete his dissertation. Brenton experienced success in everything he did: home theater, roofing/construction and finance. Often, he received recognition for his efforts such as Rookie of the Year, Shining Star Award and Aerie Award for Vision & Leadership to name a few. Due to his dedication for the last nine years, he was elected as board member emeritus to the Parker Foundation for Health and Happiness (PFHH). Brenton was also active on three elite soccer teams in the DFW Area, enjoyed golf and LOVED the Dallas Cowboys. SURVIVORS: Brenton is survived by his wife, Laura Staats Mastronardi; children, Ramsey, Regan, and Ryan; mother ,Susan Mastonardi; father, Benny (Karen) Mastonardi; mother-in-law, Irenea Staats, brother Ben (Sara) Mastonardi, sisters Bethany Mastronardi (Mike Germaine) and Marissa (Wyatt) Soeffing. Sisters-in-law Bernadette (Ramon) Quevedo, Judith Staats and Lisa Staats. Also surviving are grandmothers Laverna Mastronardi and Marilyn Peterson and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Brenton was preceded in death by grandparents; Benny Mastronardi, Midge Mastronardi, Earl (Mary) Clark and Beverley (Ted) Bottoff, as well as his aunt Donna Mastronardi and father in law Philip Staats. Due to COVID 19, arrangements to celebrate Brenton's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GoFundMe page which benefits his wife and daughters.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store