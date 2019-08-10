|
Brian Perkins Sr. FORT WORTH -- Brian Alvin Perkins Sr. passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9 a.m., Tuesday, August 13 at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. Mourners will assemble their vehicles in Lane 3. Our father, Brian Alvin Perkins Sr, was born December 9, 1931 in Mason City Iowa, second of three children. In 1942 they moved to Fort Worth where his father, Claude Alvin Perkins worked building the 4 engine B24 Liberator bomber. From ages 11 to 14, dad threw a paper route for the Fort Worth Star- Telegram. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1949, and in 1951 from Schreiner Institute in Kerrville. He volunteered for the army during the Korean War but was instead drafted into the First Marine Division. He fired a 60 mm mortar at the Chinese and fought at the Battle of the Berlin Outposts and at Hill 119, known as the Battle of Boulder City. He graduated from TCU on the GI bill. On December 26, 1954 he had the good fortune to marry Larue Browning. He later became a CPA. In 1960 he bought Barber's Bookstore and enjoyed working for himself as a book dealer for the rest of his life. He read voraciously and widely. Whatever your subject, he could talk to you about it. He treated every man he met as a gentleman, deserving of his trust. He sometimes helped people out in distress, but he never talked about it. We'd learn of his kindnesses years later, and only then from the people that he had helped. SURVIVORS: His wife, Larue; and children, Brian Jr, Wesley, Laura Leigh, and Clay. He is additionally survived by his grandchildren, Leigh Mercer, Mark Mercer, George Mercer, Larue Perkins II, and Cameron Perkins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 10, 2019