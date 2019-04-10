Brian C. Geissler JUSTIN--Brian Clifford Geissler, 53, of Justin, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1966, in Tilden, Wis., of Chippewa County, the son of Francis Geissler and Elizabeth Brunson. He married the love of his life, Jami Watkins, on July 2nd, 2010. They have two wonderful boys, Truman and Dexter. Brian also has a beautiful daughter, Alisha. Brian lived life to the fullest and always had a kind word for everyone. Work and play was his passion. He built Quality Painting for the last 30 years. When he met and marred his wife Jami, he enjoyed spending time on the ranch with his family and friends. Brian is survived by his adored wife, Jami; two boys, Truman and Dexter; and his daughter, Alisha (Preston) Nermoe who gave him a grandson, PJ. Also survived ares one brother, Joe (Elaine); four sisters, Becky and Brenda, Angela (Jason) Sloan, Renee Metzgar; a stepfather, Bud Brunson; and five stepsiblings, Carla, Jeff, Mike, Scott and Robert. He is departed with his father, Francis; mother, Elizabeth Brunson; and brother, John. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: There will be a celebration of his life at their annual Easter Party fundraiser. This year it will be on Saturday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. in Justin, Texas, on their ranch. Brian and Jami have partnered with Sons of the Flag charity organization and are requesting that all proceeds go to this organization to benefit burn survivors. Proceeds can be given at the party or at sonsoftheflag.givingfuel.com.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary