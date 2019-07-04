|
Brian C. Posey ROANOKE--Brian Christopher Posey, 43, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Baltimore, Md., he moved to Texas in high school and settled in the Fort Worth area following college. Brian married the love of his life, Jennifer (Jordan) Posey on June 25, 2011, and they went on to have three beautiful boys: Bradley and Lucas, 7, and Sammy, 4. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Samuel Shafer, and survived by Jennifer and their boys; grandmother Madeline Shafer; mother Elaine Shafer; sister Lisa Ford; nephew Brandon Ford; niece Madeline Ford; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and family. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Pkwy., Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019