Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Peart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Keith Peart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Keith Peart Obituary
Brian Keith Peart FORT WORTH--Brian Keith Peart, 52, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: On Friday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. we will celebrate Brian's life at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Following the service, a reception will be held at Fred's Texas Cafe on Bluebonnet Circle. Flowers may be sent to 3313 Riverway Ct., Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. Brian was born in San Fernando Valley, Calif., on Jan. 27, 1967, and graduated from Thousand Oaks High School. SURVIVORS: Brian is survived by his wife, Rebecca McGregor Peart; children, McGregor (23), Madeline (21) and Mason (20); parents, Jack and Nancy Armstrong Peart; brother, Greg Peart; sister, Debbie Peart Prewitt; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by many friends he met while traveling for work and through his children and community. His final gift was giving the gift of life to over 50 people. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.