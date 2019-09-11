|
Brian Keith Peart FORT WORTH--Brian Keith Peart, 52, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: On Friday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. we will celebrate Brian's life at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Following the service, a reception will be held at Fred's Texas Cafe on Bluebonnet Circle. Flowers may be sent to 3313 Riverway Ct., Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. Brian was born in San Fernando Valley, Calif., on Jan. 27, 1967, and graduated from Thousand Oaks High School. SURVIVORS: Brian is survived by his wife, Rebecca McGregor Peart; children, McGregor (23), Madeline (21) and Mason (20); parents, Jack and Nancy Armstrong Peart; brother, Greg Peart; sister, Debbie Peart Prewitt; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by many friends he met while traveling for work and through his children and community. His final gift was giving the gift of life to over 50 people. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019