Brian Polley
1971 - 2020
Brian Polley
April 22, 1971 - October 3, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Brian Scott Polley, 49, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Brian was born on April 22, 1971 in Weymouth, MA to Doris and Dennis Polley. After moving frequently as a military family, they settled in Fort Worth, TX, attending Wedgwood Baptist Church since 1983.
He received a bachelor's degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington and has passionately worked for 25 years as a Social Worker for Child Protective Services of Texas. His commitment to Jesus Christ was most important to him and his passion for serving others was felt by all who knew him.
Brian was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He enjoyed fishing, bargain shopping ,and cooking but, mostly he enjoyed being a part of his children's lives.
Brian was preceded in death by his nephew Mario Polley and his grandparents.
Survivors: Wife, Lisa Polley; children, Benjamin Polley, Brennan Polley, Braden Polley, Lauren Polley, Brandon Polley, and Brycen Polley; parents, Doris and Dennis Polley; brother, Dennis Polley; nieces, Arianna Polley and Carinna Medina; and numerous in-laws.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2020.
