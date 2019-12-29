|
Bronco Steve Ormuz ARLINGTON--Bronco Steve Ormuz, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 West Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, Texas. Burial following at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation and Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 West Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions to . Bronco was born March 23, 1945, in Zagreb, Croatia, to Zlatko Ormuz and Marija Persi Ormuz. He emigrated to the United States at the age of 14 and became a U.S. citizen at the age of 20. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago. Bronco married Marilyn Sue Lane on June 8, 1968, in Chicago, Ill. He served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief. He was a small business owner in South Chicago Heights in the 1970s and '80s. Bronco was preceded in death by his parents and two infant sisters, Bozica and Zlatica Ormuz. SURVIVORS: Wife, Marilyn Sue Lane; sons, Bronco T. Ormuz (Tammy) and Nikolas M. Ormuz; grandson, Brandon Ormuz; brother, Vladimir (Val) Ormuz; sister, Gloria Slavica Ormuz; goddaughter, Amena Ljubas; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, some of which are in Croatia and Canada.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019