Brooks Arris Taylor ARLINGTON--On Friday, May 15, 2020, with the love of his life beside him, Brooks Arris Taylor went to be reunited with his God in heaven. He is survived by his bride, Connie Taylor; his daughter, Theresa Kellam and son-in-law, Kerry Kellam; his grandchildren, Deva Kellam and Dylan Kellam; his "Texas Grandkids," Shae and Fee McPhee; and his beloved nieces and nephews. If you don't believe in soulmates, you have not heard Brooks Taylor talk about his Connie. They chose each other and made each choice together everyday for 64 years. Except of course in the areas of fashion or placing bets, decisions he was more than happy to leave to his wife. He would tell you that he used up all his luck and style convincing Connie to marry him. Upon receiving his BA from the University of Texas, Brooks enrolled in OCS and later served as a naval officer on the USS Midway. He was stationed at NAS Whidbey Island, Wash., where their little family first took root. An avid reader and a scholar at heart, Brooks would go on to receive an MA in English from Texas Christian University (and claims at least a portion of his daughter's Ph.D. in Psychology). This earned him the nickname of "Gene" (short for genius) at LTV Aircraft, where he managed proposal writing and gained a reputation as a prolific wordsmith during his 34 years of service with the company. Brooks said of his team at LTV, "We have a very important role to play in achieving world peace and that is quite the honor for all of us." He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church. Brooks was a storyteller, a poet, and a musician. But his favorite and most precious creations are his daughter, "Lynner," and grandchildren, who ask that you try to temper any expectations based on what their grandfather has said about them, lest anyone be disappointed. In addition to leaving his body to medical science, Brooks left us with the following words: "Let my body be taken so that others may lead a fuller life. Now burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to help the flowers grow. If you must bury anything of me, let it be my faults, my weaknesses, and all my prejudices against my fellow man. Give my soul to God. If by chance you want to remember me, do it with a kind word to someone who needs you." CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL: Pending. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to The First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 1200 S. Collins St., Arlington, 76010.