Bruce Glenn Hubby OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.--Bruce Glenn Hubby, born Sept. 30, 1957, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Canadian Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church, Yukon, Okla. Burial follows in Haskell Cemetery in Haskell, Okla. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, Okla. YANDA SON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES Yukon, Okla., 405-350-7101 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019