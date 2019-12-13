|
Bruce Plummer FORT WORTH -- Bruce Plummer, 64, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E. Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 also at the funeral home in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Bruce leaves to cherish his memory, his companion of 25 years Janice Greene; sons, Cedric Rose, Bruce Plummer Jr., Chauncey White, Keestaun Kelly and Michael Sanders; daughters, Dakia Williams, Allisha James (Rudy), Tyressa Kilingsworth and Tamara Sanders; brother, Michael; sister, Clarice, Joyce, Marvanette and Gale; 30 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019