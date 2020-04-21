|
|
Bruce Richards McKee FORT WORTH--Bruce Richards McKee, a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 72. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Bruce's life will be planned once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. A Fort Worth native, Bruce attended Arlington Heights High School and Wesleyan University, where he studied business. As a teenager, he learned about "taking calculated risks but sticking to meat and potatoes" from his Uncle John Ryan and his father, Edward McKee. Bruce made numerous investments in collectibles, cattle, real estate, and the stock market. He loved teaching others about his investments so they too could prosper. An avid skier, he owned and operated a ski shop in Breckenridge, Colo. Ranching became another passion. He loved riding his horse and steering cattle in the wide-open spaces of Texas, caring for his pregnant cows, and donning boots and shorts to go hunting. He was an expert marksman like his beloved son, Eddie. Bruce was committed to following game conservation on his ranch, and he made sure to teach that to his grandchildren. Pursuing his passions for boating, big-game fishing and fishing tournaments, he established residency on South Padre Island, where the "Island Cowboy" opened a resort shop, Islands. His smiling face and magnificent mustache helped make his store a landmark. He showed the ropes of retail to Lupe Medina, a loyal employee for 20 years, whom he entrusted as store manager. Bruce never met a stranger. He loved making friends at his stores, throwing parties, and traveling internationally. He felt cooking ran in his blood; his father, Edward McKee, a chemist, created the recipe for Ranch Style Beans for his family companies, Waples Platter Company and White Swan Fine Foods. Bruce delighted in sharing his cans of Ranch Style Blackeye Peas on New Year's Day in other countries for good luck, serving guests breakfasts and barbecue dinners, roasting hotdogs over open flames with his grandchildren, and making his famous giblet gravy for Thanksgiving. A lifetime member of the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, he was always proud to point out that 100 percent of livestock sales went to college tuition for the young husbandry participants. In South Padre Island, he was a sponsor for events to raise money for Children's Advocacy Center and Toys for Tots. He was also a member of River Crest Country Club, Fort Worth Club, Fort Worth Boat Club, and Club Nautico de San Juan. He participated in the International Billfish Tournament in San Juan and supported the Billfish Foundation and International Game Fish Association. The family is grateful to healthcare providers at UT Southwestern, Baylor All Saints, Kindred, and New Century Hospice, as well as his special friends who visited him bedside often. Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Edward Waples McKee II; his granddaughter, Mary Howard McKee; and his parents, Edward and Mathilde McKee. SURVIVORS: His grandchildren, Edward, Miller, and Henry McKee and Walker and Jackson Rynd; his daughter-in-law, Ro and her husband, Jason Rynd; and his sister, Lloyd (McKee) Minton.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2020