Bruce Roscoe AndersonDecember 13, 1928 - October 2, 2020Arlington, Texas - Bruce Roscoe Anderson, "Poppa", of Arlington, TX, passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his side Friday, October 2nd, 2020. He was born to Glenn and Dorothy Anderson on December 13, 1928, in Woodside, NY. Bruce was one of 5 children. The second oldest of four boys and one girl, Bruce graduated from Mepham High School, class of 1945 in Merrick, NY, then attended Farmingdale Agricultural and Technical Institute. Bruce graduated with his associates degree in Aircraft Mechanics and Mechanical Technology. Bruce proudly served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He returned home to marry and was blessed with two daughters, Meredith and Karen, while co-owning and operating the Ocean Avenue Service Station in Northport, NY, with his brother Richard. He eagerly served the communities of Northport, Eaton's Neck, and Asharoken. Bruce then joined Ames Industrial Corp. where he worked for the next 24 years. At Ames, Bruce met Bette Lynne Shad Anderson. They married and lived happily for 38 years. They were the love of each other's lives. "Poppa" was the guy who could fix anything and people far and wide called on him to do so. He kept himself busy whenever and wherever he could. Bruce Anderson is survived by his loving wife Lynne; children, Meredith and her husband John, Karen and her husband Gary, Michael and his wife Diana, and Leigh Ann and her husband Tony; Bruce's sister Bonnie Joy; grandchildren Natalie and her husband Charlie, Megan, Nina and her fiancé Alex, Kelsey and her husband Gurpreet, Jessica, Emily, Maya, Gordon, Stephanie and Christopher. "Poppa" is reunited in heaven with grandson Jake, who passed before him. They are fishing together and watching down over us. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Dorothy Anderson, brothers Glenn, Richard, and Peter. Celebration of Life Services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Monday, November 2nd, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home on North Davis Street in Arlington, Texas. His ashes will be interred at the DFW National Cemetery.