Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Arlington
1933 - 2019
Bruce Wayne Hinson Obituary
Bruce Wayne Hinson ARLINGTON--Bruce Wayne Hinson died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home in Arlington, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at First Baptist Church of Arlington. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Arlington. Born May 8, 1933, in Mount Pleasant, Tenn., to Ermie and Kate Hinson, Bruce proudly served in the Air Force before going to Tennessee Tech where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. After moving to Dallas, he met the love of his life, Sara Scott, and they married in 1966. He worked for LTV/Lockheed Martin for 41 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Arlington for 46 years. Bruce was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Bruce was predeceased by his parents and his only sister, Anne Gammons. SURVIVORS: Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sara Hinson; his daughter, Katherine and her husband, Don Elfant; his son, Eric and his wife, Jenny; his granddaughters, Piper and Tess Hinson; and cousins, Pitts Hinson and Janice Buckner.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
