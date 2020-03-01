Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Lee Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Lee Bowman Obituary
Bryan Lee Bowman FORT WORTH--Bryan Lee Bowman, 55, of Fort Worth passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: at a later date. Bryan was born Nov. 11, 1964, in Fort Worth to Forest L. and Sandra Maxine Bates Bowman. Bryan was a lineman for the electric company with over 25 years of service. Bryan was an avid guitarist and loved surfing as a child and a teen. He loved riding with his Harley motorcycle club. He was also an ordained minister. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Forest L. Bowman. SURVIVORS: Bryan is survived by his mother, Sandra Bates Campbell of Cleburne; daughter, Cvanna Lee Bowman and Ryan Newcome of Friendswood; grandchildren, Paul, Isaiah, Elijah and Caroline "Pumkin"; brother, Carey Bowman and wife, Melanie, of Fort Worth; sister, Heidi Jo Fox of Cleburne; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -