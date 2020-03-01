|
Bryan Lee Bowman FORT WORTH--Bryan Lee Bowman, 55, of Fort Worth passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: at a later date. Bryan was born Nov. 11, 1964, in Fort Worth to Forest L. and Sandra Maxine Bates Bowman. Bryan was a lineman for the electric company with over 25 years of service. Bryan was an avid guitarist and loved surfing as a child and a teen. He loved riding with his Harley motorcycle club. He was also an ordained minister. Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Forest L. Bowman. SURVIVORS: Bryan is survived by his mother, Sandra Bates Campbell of Cleburne; daughter, Cvanna Lee Bowman and Ryan Newcome of Friendswood; grandchildren, Paul, Isaiah, Elijah and Caroline "Pumkin"; brother, Carey Bowman and wife, Melanie, of Fort Worth; sister, Heidi Jo Fox of Cleburne; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020