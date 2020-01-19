|
|
Bryan Leonard Lee LEWISVILLE--Bryan Leonard Lee, 52, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Manhattan, N.Y. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Bryan was born and raised in Fort Worth, and graduated from Richland High School in 1985. He attended Texas Tech University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Zoology and continued his studies at Ross University where he earned his Medical Doctorate Degree. Bryan practiced anesthesiology serving the NYC Health Hospital Elmhurst in Queens, N.Y. SURVIVORS: His parents, Floyd Leonard and Marilyn Lee; sisters, Suzanne (Chad) Hogan of Fort Worth, Sherilyn Lee of Anchorage, Alaska, and Kathryn (Andrew) Iverson of St. Louis, Mo.; niece and nephews, Grace, Owen and Emmett Iverson, Spencer and Gavin Hogan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020