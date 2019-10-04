|
Bryan Perry Brown FORT WORTH -- Bryan Perry Brown, 32, was a beloved son of Susan and Mark Brown of Fort Worth. He was the fair-haired baby of the family, who cherished his older brother, Riggs and his beautiful sister, Ashley. Bryan was born in Fort Worth on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1987 and died in Austin on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday at St Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saving Hope, animal rescue, 5320 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76107, saving-hope.org, or an animal rescue of your choice. Bryan attended All Saints Episcopal School and continued his education at Texas State University in San Marcus. To quote one of his favorite teachers from All Saints, "You have lost a kind, talented and beautiful boy. He was fun to teach. I know how talented he was because he did a lot of drawing in class." She was his Spanish teacher. What was remarkable about Bryan's interests and skills were that they were all Self-taught. Bryan was a compassionate, sensitive and naturally artistic soul. He was empathetic and protective, almost to a fault. Still, young Bryan playing high school football at All Saints, left his more tender qualities on the sidelines, dispatching any opposing player with a gleeful and quick agility. Bryan was an accomplished outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family and dogs, Bleu and Junior, singing songs with his guitar at his family's retreat near Glen Rose. He rescued many dogs and was as close a "dog whisperer" as one could be. His creative mind was unequalled, achieving perfection in all he touched. He was known for hand-tooling beautiful and one of a kind custom leather goods. Since childhood, Bryan and his close-knit family of grandparents, aunts and uncles and many cousins loved their reunions in Rockport, Texas for a summer holiday of swimming, fishing and dripping snow-cones, dubbed Camp Jolly Jolly by his grandparents, Margie and Jack Riggs. A new generation of nieces and nephews continue the summertime tradition today. Bryan thrived as a builder and craftsman, honing his skills as a carpenter. Bryan had the good fortune to meet and get a job with Ford Strei, one of Austin's Premier Builders. Ford, apparently thinking the "new kid" may need a belt with a builder's rudimentary set of tools, was struck slack jawed when Bryan arrived in a big pick-up pulling a large trailer packed with every manner of Power Tools, Rotary Saws, Fasteners, Pneumatic Nailers, etc. Mr. Strei became a paramount influence and very loved mentor to Bryan and Bryan became like a son to Ford. Strei had just recently promoted Bryan to Project Manager at Ford Strei Builders. He found comfort and peace many times, but heartbreakingly, no amount of love was able to fully relieve the constriction that ultimately deprived him of the full freedom he so desired. He is free now; at peace and very loved. SURVIVORS: Parents, Susan and Mark Brown; sister, Ashley Brown Waldeck and husband, Adam; brother, Riggs Alan Brown and wife, Kelley; nieces and nephews, Jack Waldeck, Lizzie Waldeck, Riggs Brown, Jr. and Lily Kate Brown; grandmother, Twila Ashley Brown; aunts, Bryan Riggs and Kathy (Michael) Grella; and cousins, John (Janis) Grella, Margery (Clark) Gossett, Elizabeth (Sterling) Mitchell and Will (Sarah) Grella and their children. A special thanks to Dave and Teresa Volk, their son Conner, and everyone who loved and believed in him and never gave up.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019