Bud Miller Jr. FORT WORTH--Bud Miller Jr. (Theron K.) entered into the church triumphant on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was absolutely the kindest person you could hope to meet. And he was a phenomenal role model for a loving husband, exceptional dad, and friend to all. He is finally dancing in Heaven with Jane, his wife of 61 years, which is oddly amusing because he was not much of a dancer here on earth. Bud was born in Enid, Okla., on May 18, 1934, to his parents, Theron and Mabel Miller. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma; and after his first few jobs, Bud settled on a career as a brilliant aeronautical engineer at General Dynamics/Lockheed. In fact, he enjoyed working on the F-16 plane so much he commented a week before his passing that he wish he still worked there. Bud was involved in a number of community, church, and school functions. And to all of the art students out there who ever threw a pot during high school in the 1980s and 1990s: you probably have used one of the many glazes he provided FWISD. At the head of Heaven's greeting line are his wife; his parents; his sister, Barbara Jo; and his in-laws, Bill and Alice Murrell. Still waiting their chance to get in are his son, Mark Miller and his wife, Mary Ann, from Houston, and their two sons, Scott and Stone; and his daughter, Marilyn Brown and husband, Mark, of Wichita Falls, and their three children, Austin, Ashlyn, and Alexandra. Bud's last several years were such a joy with the phenomenal assistance of his caregivers, Jessica and her husband, Roy, Paul, Robbie, and Irma. Also many thanks to the home hospice workers who made his transition to glory so much easier for him and us. Bud donated his body to the UNT Health Science Center; so, a memorial celebration service will be held in several months at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church. Alzheimer's made Bud do some crazy things. During one of his last breakfasts, Jessica turned around only to find him eating his toast between two clothespins . . . as if it were an ear of corn! So, please forgo any flowers; instead, a wonderful expression of your love for him would be a donation to the through the following link:https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=601300&fr_id=1060&pg=fund
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019