Buddy Crenshaw BENBROOK -- Buddy Crenshaw, 88, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held Saturday in Benbrook Cemetery. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date at his beloved church, First Baptist Church of Benbrook. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . To know Buddy was to love him and his dry sense of humor and wit. He was born in Choctaw County, Okla., to John and Nellie Crenshaw. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he served the citizens of Fort Worth as a 32-year employee of the Water Department. A loving father and grandfather, Buddy became an avid golfer in retirement. He also enjoyed fishing and spent many hours in his shop making toys for his grandsons. Buddy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Benbrook, participating in visitation programs. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Dyer Crenshaw; son, Clayton, of Hewitt; daughter, Carla Hall (Richard), of Ridgeland, Miss.; son, Carl, of Fort Worth; grandsons, Ragan and Riley Street, of Ridgeland, Miss.; sister, Shirley Mercer (Joe), of San Angelo; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2020