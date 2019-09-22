Home

Buddy Joe Webster

Buddy Joe Webster Obituary
Buddy Joe Webster ARLINGTON--Buddy Joe Webster, 90, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Texas Masonic Retirement Center, 1501 W. Division St., Arlington. Born March 25, 1929, in Fort Worth to Hilbert Jesse and Evelyn Isabelle Wilkerson Webster, Buddy was a longtime Fort Worth resident, always a Texan, living the last 20 years in Arlington at TMRC. Immediately after high school, Buddy joined the U.S. Navy. Afterward Buddy returned home to begin his lifelong career in office supplies, from sales to regional manager. Also at this time Buddy entered the Masonic Order and was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on Jan. 16, 1953. In 1951 on a blind date, Buddy met the love of his life, Norma Lucile Woolbright. On April 10, 1954, they said "I Do, Till Death" and for 57 years they did. In 2011 she preceded him, as did their beloved son, Buddy Joe "Jay" Webster Jr., in 1985. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Dr. Gay Stewart (Dr. John); granddaughters, Bernadette Jaylinn Stewart and Katherine A. Key (Jordan); nephew, Van Cohen (Alisa Thompson); nieces, Tami C. Adams (Kirk), Laura A. Taylor (Alan), Vicki A. Gaudet (Mike); great-nieces, Ashley Adams and Alaina A. Rhodes (Sam).
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
