Buford C. Curtis FORT WORTH--Buford C. Curtis died at home Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the age of 95. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel in Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the (Fort Worth), in honor of Mary Curtis. B.C. was born July 14, 1924, in Hot Springs National Park, Ark. He married Mary Gervase Barnett on Sept. 19, 1943, in Hot Springs. They were married for 63 years until her death on Jan. 12, 2006. B.C. will be laid to rest with Mary in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. B.C. served in the 187th Combat Engineer Battalion, Corps, 4th Army in USA, England, France, Holland, Germany from 1943 - 1945. He earned a BA from Sam Houston State College in 1949. B.C. founded Arrow Printing in Fort Worth in 1958 and moved the business to Arlington in 1976 as Arlington Century Printing. He was an active member of the North Texas Area Printing Industry of America, the DFW Newspaper Group (Star-Telegram/Dallas News), the School of Printing in Corsicana and a member of the Arlington Rotary Club. He sold his business to Universal Advertising Corporation in 1998 where he continued to serve as executive assistant in Printing until he retired in 2004. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Michele Hill, Buford "Chris" Curtis Jr., Bob Curtis, Lisa Dittfurth, Sidney Curtis, Kate von Dullen; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
