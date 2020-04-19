Home

More Obituaries for Bunny Ridgeway
Bunny Stone Ridgeway

Bunny Stone Ridgeway Obituary
Bunny Stone Ridgeway FORT WORTH--Beverly "Bunny" Stone Ridgeway passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19 the family will announce plans for a celebration of Bunny's life at the appropriate time. MEMORIALS: May be made to the WARM Place whose mission is helping children experiencing grief or to a . Bunny was born Feb. 11, 1953, into a Fort Worth ranching family. She and her sister, Barbara, spent numerous hours on their ranch enjoying family time and developing their love for the outdoors. Bunny's greatest accomplishment was being a dedicated fun-loving mother. Family was her priority. Her home was a welcoming place for family and friends, and her happiest days were spent with her children and grandchildren who continue her legacy of family commitment. She developed close and lifelong friendships, including the "rocking horse girls." Her friendships ran deep and lasted a life-time. Bunny graduated with her Bachelor and Master of Liberal Arts from TCU and continued to be a dedicated Horned Frog fan. Highlights of her business career include her positions at the WARM Place, Radio Aahs and as director of Alumni Relations at the Neely School of Business at TCU. She leaves us with the example of being a wonderful mother, faithful friend and brave in the face of health challenges. She leaves her spirit of love to her children, grandchildren, friends and family members. Bunny will be missed by all. Bunny was predeceased by her husband, David Ridgeway; mother, Bernice St. John, and father, Clovis Lowell "Stoney" Stone and stepmother, Jo Marie Lilly; and brother, Al Lilly. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her loving children, Barrett Vawter (Brooke), Brandt Vawter (Amber) and Gretchen Vawter Brandt (Matthew); adored grandchildren, Courtney and Charles Vawter and Hudson and Parker Brandt; sisters, Barbara Thomas (Jim), Jo Marie Lilly; and brother, Bob Lilly (Margie).
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
