Burch Alvin Stevens RICHLAND HILLS--Burch Alvin Stevens passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: to be held at a later date. Burch was born April 13, 1941, in Waco, Texas, to Clifford A. and Johnnie L. Stevens. He was a lifelong stamp collector who graduated from Birdville High School in 1959 and attended Arlington State College before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1963. He owned and operated Dixie Precision Darts for nearly 40 years. Burch was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Edmund Stevens. SURVIVORS: Burch is survived by nephew, John Clifford Stevens and wife, Tyler; niece, Lauren Rodriguez and husband, Jon; sister-in-law; Jan Stevens; and great-nephew, Oliver Stevens.