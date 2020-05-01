Burnell Waters
Burnell Waters FORT WORTH -- Burnell Waters, known affectionately as Mamaw, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020, at the age of 96. SERVICE: Funeral services are under the care of Laurel Land. Visitation: Saturday, May 2, 2020 12pm to 2pm in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Services to follow at 2pm. Burial to follow service. Pallbearers are: Morgan Roan, Noah Cortez, Henry Oliver, Charlie Oliver, and Caleb Cortez. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials for Burnell Waters can be made to Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Burnell was born in Hopkins County, the daughter of John Ernest and Effie Mae McCann Tubb. After attending college at East Texas State Teachers College, she taught school in Caney, Texas. Before her next teaching assignment in El Paso, Texas, Burnell married the love of her life, A. J. Waters, in 1944. She was not only his soul mate but also his business partner in the family jewelry business. He preceded her in death in 1999. Burnell loved the Lord and His Word. She was a member of Southcliff Baptist Church. She also loved her family and called them her darlings. Burnell's hobbies were fishing, writing and playing dominoes. SURVIVORS: Her three children, daughter Judy Bishop and husband, Dan; daughter, Rita Brodeur and husband, Philip; and son, Larry Waters and daughter-in-law, Vicki Waters. Six grandchildren include Amy Tramm (Kenneth), Jill Oliver (Chris), Lori Roan (Chris), Edie Brodeur (Josh), Lynze Cortez (Jesus), and Grant Brodeur (Manousha) as well as 13 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2020.
