Burnis Marie Henderson GRANBURY--Burnis Henderson left us on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with Jim Porter holding her hand in Granbury, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Acton United Methodist Church in Granbury, Texas. A graveside service for family was held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to the Red Feather Society of the United Way of Lubbock. Burnis was born in Brownfield, Texas, to Carl and Pauline Lyles. She was the oldest of three daughters. When Burnis entered first grade, she said that the beauty of education opened a new world to her. Burnis saved to go to college at North Texas State College by working as a clerk at the Carson County Courthouse. Burnis graduated with degrees in biology and physical education. After graduation, she married Bill M. George and moved to New York. With her science degree, Burnis was employed as a chemist at the Taylor Wine Company of New York. After Mr. George's completion of his service with the United States Air Force, Burnis and Bill returned to Texas and had two daughters, Donna and Jacqueline. Burnis remarried Jerry Henderson of Lubbock, and they had one son, David, and stepdaughter, Paula. Jerry and Burnis were active community supporters in Lubbock with the United Way, St. Paul's Episcopal Church on the Plains and Texas Tech University. Jerry and Burnis obtained degrees from Texas Tech University and their four children and grandson are Texas Tech graduates. Burnis enjoyed a long and varied career in education, including coaching and teaching biology. Burnis obtained a master's degree in counseling from Texas Tech University and spent the next 20 years as a beloved secondary counselor. After retiring from Lubbock ISD, Burnis joined Texas Tech's Continuing Education Department for Extended Studies of Texas Tech University High School. Beginning in 1993, the Continuing Education Department started an accredited high school program. This was established for students such as Olympic athlete (Kim Zmeskal) and young entertainer (Lee Ann Rimes) who could not attend a traditional high school. With the rise of home schooling, and "on line" education, the program has now expanded to K-12. Burnis was thrilled that she helped establish this program. The school has served more than 415,000 students in over 70 countries. During her professional career, Burnis was named by the Women in Communication as one of the Outstanding Professional Women of Lubbock in 1979, and she was later awarded the Women of Excellence Award by the YWCA. She remained active in the community after her move to Granbury and was the past president of the Women's Club. Burnis loved a winning hand in bridge, parties, and the writings of Emily Post. Burnis was the epitome of a mother of the 1960s. She ruled over her family reading from Emily Post in her avocado green and harvest gold kitchen. She taught her children the importance of good manners reading from her Emily Post book of "Etiquette," which she would read with the book propped up on her kitchen bar. Following the death of Jerry Henderson, Burnis moved to Granbury, Texas, and met Jim Porter. She and Jim were active in the Granbury community and traveled extensively. Burnis loved all kinds of parties and playing bridge. In her final year of merriment, she attended 31 Christmas parties in one month. Thank you to the physicians of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for saving Burnis' life when she was in a fatal car accident that took Jerry Henderson's life. Thank you to Jim Porter for saving her life a second time after her move to Granbury, Texas. Jim and Burnis spent 20 years together traveling and socializing. Mr. Porter remained a part of Burnis' life until her final day. SURVIVORS: Burnis was the life of her family and is survived by Jim Porter; her children, Jon David Henderson, Jacqueline Kerr, and Donna Williams and husband, Danny; grandson, Drew Williams and wife, Kellie; and great-granddaughter, Nola Williams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020