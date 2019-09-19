|
|
Burtle Jeannette Crandall FORT WORTH -- Burtle Jeannette Miller Crandall "Jinny", passed away in Fort Worth on September 12, 2019. FUNERAL: Thursday, September 19, at Laurel Land Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. Visitation: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Thursday, September 19 at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Please make donations in her memory at Brookdale Hospice, 4025 Woodland Park Blvd, Suite 190 Arlington, Texas 76013 Jinny was born in Camden, NJ. She graduated Camden High School in 1941. In 1943, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Waves. She was trained at University of Indiana and Hunter College in New York. After being stationed at Quonset PT in Rhode Island, she met her future husband Don Crandall. They moved to Westerly, RI in 1946 and moved to Pawcatuck, CT in 1955. In 1963, the family moved to Ft. Worth. Throughout her life, Jinny was always a volunteer. In Rhode Island and Connecticut she was part of the American Red Cross, the Westerly Pawcatuck Women's Club, the Girl Scouts, and the Westerly Players. In Ft. Worth, she was involved with Square Dancers and many small social groups. Jinny is preceded in death by her husband, Don; daughter, Janice in 1966; two sisters and one brother; great-granddaughter, Catherine in 1995. SURVIVORS: her daughter, Jeanette (Al) Misuraca of NH; brother, Russell Miller in NJ; grandson, Michael S. Misuraca (Jenn) of Westerly, RI; granddaughter, Suzanne Machinski (Scott) of Pawcatuck, CT; four great grandchildren, Maria White (Travis) of Boston, MA, Michael T. Misuraca of Westerly, RI, Leah and Nathan Machinski of Pawcatuck, CT; and many nieces and nephews across the U.S. Special friends, Rita Marcey Cataldo, Ruth Kimbrough, Cindy Milraney and Tawana Hamilton have all had a great impact on her life.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019