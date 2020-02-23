|
Burton Harold Gilbert FORT WORTH--Burton Gilbert passed away at his home Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, of complications of heart and kidney disease. He recently turned 72 and was in good spirits as he celebrated his birthday with his children and grandchildren this past weekend. SERVICES: Following a committal service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park, a celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road. A reception will follow the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Beth-El Congregation, Jewish Family Services, the Texas Bar Foundation or a , in his memory, is suggested. Born in Fort Worth on Feb. 12, 1948, Burton was the son of Benjamin Morris and Sara Betty Label Gilbert, who preceded him in death. He lived most of his life in Fort Worth and was very proud to be a fourth-generation Fort Worthian. Burton was a graduate of R.L. Paschal High School, the University of Texas at Austin and Southern Methodist University Law School. Burton was a member of Phi Delta Theta Legal Fraternity. He practiced with his father in his law firm, Gilbert and Colvin, until retiring. While a student at UT, Burton met his wife, Cynthia Lerner. Their first date took place on one of her first days on the Austin campus; the couple married two years later. Burton was a lifetime member of Temple Beth-El. He was a member of their board and was also a longtime board member of the Presbyterian Night Shelter. He was involved with the Young Lawyers Association and the Tarrant County Bar and was a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Burton loved golf and, sports, attending TCU sporting events and enjoyed special times with his family, children and grandchildren. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Cynthia, Burton is survived by his children, Michael and his wife, Natalia, of New York, and Lauren Epstein and her husband, Houdi, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Alexandra and Blair Gilbert and Leah and Aron Epstein; brother, Andy Gilbert and his wife, Rose; sister-in-law, Joy Lerner and her husband, Steve Klein; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020