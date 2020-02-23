Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton Harold Gilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton Harold Gilbert Obituary
Burton Harold Gilbert FORT WORTH--Burton Gilbert passed away at his home Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, of complications of heart and kidney disease. He recently turned 72 and was in good spirits as he celebrated his birthday with his children and grandchildren this past weekend. SERVICES: Following a committal service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park, a celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Beth-El Congregation, 4900 Briarhaven Road. A reception will follow the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Beth-El Congregation, Jewish Family Services, the Texas Bar Foundation or a , in his memory, is suggested. Born in Fort Worth on Feb. 12, 1948, Burton was the son of Benjamin Morris and Sara Betty Label Gilbert, who preceded him in death. He lived most of his life in Fort Worth and was very proud to be a fourth-generation Fort Worthian. Burton was a graduate of R.L. Paschal High School, the University of Texas at Austin and Southern Methodist University Law School. Burton was a member of Phi Delta Theta Legal Fraternity. He practiced with his father in his law firm, Gilbert and Colvin, until retiring. While a student at UT, Burton met his wife, Cynthia Lerner. Their first date took place on one of her first days on the Austin campus; the couple married two years later. Burton was a lifetime member of Temple Beth-El. He was a member of their board and was also a longtime board member of the Presbyterian Night Shelter. He was involved with the Young Lawyers Association and the Tarrant County Bar and was a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Burton loved golf and, sports, attending TCU sporting events and enjoyed special times with his family, children and grandchildren. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife, Cynthia, Burton is survived by his children, Michael and his wife, Natalia, of New York, and Lauren Epstein and her husband, Houdi, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Alexandra and Blair Gilbert and Leah and Aron Epstein; brother, Andy Gilbert and his wife, Rose; sister-in-law, Joy Lerner and her husband, Steve Klein; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -