|
|
B.W. Horton LAKE WORTH--B.W. Horton, 92, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at a local care center. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. B.W., an Army veteran of the Korean War, was born April 9, 1927, in Comanche to Gloyd and Mae Horton. He had been a resident of Lake Worth since 1956 and was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was an overland truck driver for 40 years before his retirement in 1991. During his career, he drove over 3 1/2 million miles accident free and in 1991 won the National Driver Award, the highest award for drivers. B.W. was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, and two grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Wife, Frances J. Horton; sons, James Horton, Danny Horton, and Roy Horton; brother, Ronnie Horton; eifght grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 10, 2019