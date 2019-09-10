Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B.W. Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B.W. Horton


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B.W. Horton Obituary
B.W. Horton LAKE WORTH--B.W. Horton, 92, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at a local care center. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. B.W., an Army veteran of the Korean War, was born April 9, 1927, in Comanche to Gloyd and Mae Horton. He had been a resident of Lake Worth since 1956 and was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He was an overland truck driver for 40 years before his retirement in 1991. During his career, he drove over 3 1/2 million miles accident free and in 1991 won the National Driver Award, the highest award for drivers. B.W. was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, and two grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Wife, Frances J. Horton; sons, James Horton, Danny Horton, and Roy Horton; brother, Ronnie Horton; eifght grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now