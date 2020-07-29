1/1
Byron Edward White
Col. Byron Edward White BEDFORD--Colonel Byron Edward White, 91, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Bedford. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 1:30 p.m., Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to USO.ORG. Byron was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Francis White and Grace Coleman White. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as colonel after serving 37 years in the Armed Forces. Byron received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University in Psychology and Business Management in 1952. He worked at the USDA for 30 years. Byron was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, a Mason for over 50 years, a lifetime member of the National Watch and Clock Association, Baylor Alumni Association, and a volunteer at the VA Hospital in Fort Worth. Byron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Annette White; brother, Stanley White; and sister, Francis White. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Holly Clark and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Jordan and Dane Clark; stepsons, Steve Miller and his children, Devan and Cole, and Mark Miller and wife, Teddi, and their children, Reldy and Ruthie; brother, Sanford White.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
