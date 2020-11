C. A. "Al" GardnerNovember 4, 1931 - November 18, 2020Burleson, Texas - C.A. (Al) Gardner, born 11-4-1931, went to be with his Lord and Savior on 11-18-2020. Al retired from Southwestern Bell after 35+ years of service. He is survived by his wife, Ozleta, 2 sons, Rick Gardner (Linda), Scott Gardner (Kim),5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren with the 8th on the way, and 2 brothers, John and Vernie Gardner. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.