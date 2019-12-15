Home

C. Taylor Yoakam FORT WORTH--C. Taylor Yoakam was born May 14, 1932, in Oklahoma City, Okla., and died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 87. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in the chapel. MEMORIALS: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Taylor graduated from Classen High School and in 1954 from the University of Oklahoma where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He then served in the United States Army for two years before marrying his beloved wife, Joan Minnema, of Traverse City, Mich., in 1958. Taylor's entire career was spent in the oil and gas business. Taylor loved his family, his friends, traveling the world, vintage cars, piloting his boats, oil painting, "It's 5 o'clock somewhere!", and was a huge fan of John Wayne. He loved America and was a patriot. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joni; his daughter, Teri Winton (Chris); son, S. Coler Yoakam; grandchildren, Ben Thatcher (Cathy), Asa Coler Yoakam (Katie), Dorothy Yoakam, Beau Yoakam; his brother, Coler Arthur Yoakam Jr. (Joan); brother-in-law, John Allen Minnema (Foy); nieces, Anne Yoakam, Sarah Yoakam, M.D.; and nephews, Rob Minnema, Tom Minnema Jeff Minnema and Coler A. Yoakam III.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019
