C. W. "Pete" Kinson BURLESON -- C. W. "Pete" Kinson, 76, passed away Monday, May 13,2019 at his home surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, 1019, Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home. Interment: 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Dallas / Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Clifford William (C. W. "Pete") Kinson was born September 26, 1942 to Bertram William "B. W." and Sara Frances Williams Kinson. He worked as an Electronics Engineer for Bell Helicopter and retired after 30 years. Pete served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Life member of VFW Post #9299 in Alvarado. He served as District Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars District 21. He served 28 years as the Post Quarter Master and various times as Post Commander. He spent the last 30 years supporting veterans through VFW Post #9299. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory: Loving wife of 12 years, Sharon Kinson; son, William Dustin Kinson; daughters, Dr. Sharna Wood, Irene Ploch, and Cherrie Ward; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019