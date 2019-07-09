Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
210 W. Park Row
Arlington, TX
Cady Lake


1922 - 2019
Cady Lake Obituary
Cady Lake ARLINGTON--Cady Lake, 96, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 W. Park Row, Arlington, 76010. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Lutheran Church or a . Cady was born Sept. 23, 1922, in Lansing, Mich., to William and Gertrude Cady. She was raised in Cleveland, Ohio. She married the love of her life, John A. Lake, and they settled in Arlington, Texas, where they raised their family. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from UTA and taught math for 10 years at Kennedale High School. She will be greatly missed. Cady was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Lake; son, Jon W. Lake; and sister, Norma Watkins. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Lori Lake; grandson, Sirus Orndoff; niece, Nancy McCormick; and nephew, Dave Watkins and wife, Pam.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 9, 2019
