Caitlin Marie Flores Winchester ARLINGTON--Caitlin Marie Flores Winchester, 21, returned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. FUNERAL: A celebration of Caitlin's life will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Crossroads Arlington, 3221 W Pioneer Pkwy. Caitlin was born in Arlington, Texas, the daughter of Chris and Tammy Flores. She was the loving wife of Daniel Winchester, whom she married April 20, 2018. Although their time together was short, their love is everlasting. Caitlin was a special gift from God. She touched everyone she met sharing her big heart openly and honestly. The most consistent thing about her was how powerfully she loved and led others to Christ. At such a young age, she was witnessing by the way she lived, loved and expressed her passion for the Lord. She will be deeply missed, but her love will be celebrated forever. SURVIVORS: Husband, Daniel Winchester; parents, Chris and Tammy Flores; brothers, Cory Grim and Christopher M Flores.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary