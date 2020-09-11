1/1
Cal Pinson
1954 -2020
Cal Pinson


February 10, 1954 - August 28, 2020


Burleson, Texas - Cal was a loving and caring husband to Barbara Pinson,
father to Joshua and Sarah, and was a brother to Sharon and husband Pat
O'Heren. He was a doting grandfather to Carson, Kooper and Kamden, whom he loved dearly. He was a dedicated and respected gear inspector at Bell
Helicopter for 34 years. He also loved spending time with family,
especially during the holidays when a rousing card game would come up. He was full of laughter and had a lust for life. Memorial service planned for Sept 11th at 3:00 at Southcliff Baptist Church in Ft. Worth.

Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Southcliff Baptist Church
