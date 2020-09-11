Cal Pinson





February 10, 1954 - August 28, 2020





Burleson, Texas - Cal was a loving and caring husband to Barbara Pinson,

father to Joshua and Sarah, and was a brother to Sharon and husband Pat

O'Heren. He was a doting grandfather to Carson, Kooper and Kamden, whom he loved dearly. He was a dedicated and respected gear inspector at Bell

Helicopter for 34 years. He also loved spending time with family,

especially during the holidays when a rousing card game would come up. He was full of laughter and had a lust for life. Memorial service planned for Sept 11th at 3:00 at Southcliff Baptist Church in Ft. Worth.

