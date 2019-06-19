Caleb Devin Rainey FORT WORTH--Caleb Devin Rainey, 25, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in his Fort Worth home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Lane, Keller, Texas, 76248. Interment follows at 4 p.m. in Azleland Memorial Park in Azle, Texas. Visitation: The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service being held at 7 p.m. and a rosary prayer service being held at 7:40 p.m., at Forest Ridge Funeral Home Memorial Park Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: https://www.paypal.me/NRHPA. The charities/organizations will be as follows: 1. WholeLife Authentic Care (https://www.wholelifeac.com/) 2. St. John the Apostle Catholic School 3. NRH Police Department Memorial Fund. Caleb was born Dec. 9, 1993, to Chris and Selinda Allbaugh Rainey in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a 2012 graduate of Boswell High School and went on to receive an Associate Degree from Tarrant County College. Caleb received the Top Shot Award when he attended the TCC Police Academy. In 2017 Caleb began his law enforcement career with the North Richland Hills Police Department where he was a patrol officer. Caleb was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Charles Rainey. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents, Chris and Selinda Rainey; brother, Dr. Shane Rainey and wife, Pilar; sister, Rachel Rainey; paternal grandmother, Joyce Rainey; maternal grandparents, Carl and Edna Allbaugh; niece, Chiara Rainey; aunts and uncles, Doug and Leslie Rainey, Shawn and Tammy Rainey, Wanda and Grady Sisk.



