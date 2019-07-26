|
Calvin D. Druxman AZLE -- Calvin D. Druxman, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Masonic Graveside Rites under auspices of Azle Masonic Lodge #601 A.F. & A.M. at Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: The family requests that flowers be sent to Biggers Funeral Home and donations can be made to for Crippled Children in care of the Eagle Mountain Shrine Club. Dann was born in Fort Worth, TX., to Calvin H. Druxman and Willie Ann Betts Druxman. He was a Real Estate Appraiser and Investor for over 40 years. He served as a member of the Azle Masonic Lodge, 601, a member of the Fort Worth Moslah Shrine, Past President of the Eagle Mountain Shrine Club, and a member of the Fort Worth Scottish Rite Bodies. Dann was a 32nd degree Mason for 35 years. His greatest passions were spending time with his family and playing his multitude of guitars. Dann was preceded in death by his father; Calvin H. Druxman. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gail Murphy Druxman of 39 years; Sons, Calvin Daniel Druxman II and Moses Druxman; Grandchildren, Caden Druxman, Railey Druxman, Kylie Druxman, Kelbie Druxman, Bella Druxman, and Maggie Druxman; his mother, Willie Ann Betts Druxman; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 26, 2019